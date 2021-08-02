Gloria and Emilio Estefan are geniuses of music, and we can tell they are brilliant when it comes to real estate. The beloved couple just sold their Star Island Miami mansion for $35 million after purchasing it in 1993 for $ 1.84 million — adding the whopping amount of $33.16 million in profit to their already bulky bank accounts.

As reported by Town&Country, the buyer will work with award-winning Uruguayan architect Carlos Ott on a complete renovation of the property, just like Emilio Estefan did, to give a modern aesthetic to the property.

“This breathtaking estate has been a very special place for our family and friends, and it offers a level of safety, privacy and elegance that is simply unmatched,” said Emilio Estefan in 2019.