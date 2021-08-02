Artists’ significance in the music industry and other areas allowed them to receive honorific names that range from father or mother of a genre when the figures are the pioneers; to royal titles such as king and queen when the celebrity is a dominant figure in a field.

It is believed that patterns of naming figures for their contributions popularized in the 1930s and 1940s with jazz and swing music. Later it transferred to rock and roll in the 1950s and continued in other genres, including soul, pop, Latin pop, Bachata, and more.

iStockimages

Today, whether alive or deceased, thanks to their popularity and ability to move the masses, sell out millions of records, concert tickets, and merchandise, singers have secured their honorific nicknames through their positive impact on music.

Let the below be your go-to guide when you need to find your favorite musician’s nickname in popular music.