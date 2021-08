Gigi and Kendall became close friends when they started modeling together but have known each other since high school. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, when asked about jealousy and competition between the two, Gigi said “If they want Kendall, they‘re not going to want someone who looks like me. It’s completely different. I think friendships are a lot more valuable than one job. If you’re going to let it ruin that, then that’s stupid.”