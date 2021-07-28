Eiza Gonzále z is the newest ambassador for the high-end jewelry company Bulgari. While the accomplishment is enough to be proud of on its own, there is an extra layer leaving the Mexican actress proud- she is the first Latina to be a North American Ambassador for the Italian company. The 31-year-old shared a series of photos from her shoot shot by Greg Swales and expressed how proud she was in the caption. “Beyond excited to announce that I am joining the @bulgari family! I’m incredibly proud to become the first Latina to be a North American Ambassador.” She wrote adding, “I want to thank BVLGARI for the great honor to be part of such an iconic Italian brand. I‘m deeply grateful and thrilled for the future of our partnership.” See the stunning actress covered in gold and diamonds below.