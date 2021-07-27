Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
It’s battle of the super yachts! Alex Rodriguez is renting a $300,000 a week yacht to St. Tropez, the same place ex Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are taking their yacht. The stunning yacht sleeps up to 12 guests in 6 rooms, including a master suite, two double cabins, two twin cabins, two convertible cabins and two pullout beds, according to Grosby Group. The luxury yacht also has a small pool on board and plenty of dining area.
Keep scrolling to see pictures inside of this mega yacht.
