It seems like everyday Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are taking their relationship to the next level. Now, the two are going on a ‘Below Deck’ inspired vacation in an extravagant yacht, called Valerie rented from Dynamiq, the Italian company who exclusively built and charters the super yacht. Valerie cost the couple $1 million a week to lease to take them to St. Tropez and Monaco.

The Valerie yacht can accommodate 14 guests in seven lavish cabins and 27 crew members who stay in the staff cabin on the upper and lower decks. The Valerie has a formal dining room, a lounge with a grand piano, and a saloon that doubles as a bar and screening room.

Keep scrolling to see pictures inside of this super yacht.