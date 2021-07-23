Today everyone is talking about the Tokyo 2020 Olympics opening ceremony but we still can’t forget about the epic night that went down at Premios Juventud 2021. Filled with amazing musical performances, and incredible hosts, the awards show left everyone proud of their culture and the impact Latin music has had on the entire music industry. While there were several iconic and powerful Latina’s at the show Karol G, Becky G, Natti Natasha, and Kali Uchis took home awards and performed. Take a look at all their looks throughout the show.