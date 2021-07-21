Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
As the times change, women’s roles in whether the workplace or romantic relationships are certainly evolving. When it comes to wedding proposals, tradition is that the male partner is usually the one to get down on one knee to pop the question. However, nowadays women are changing the proposal game and asking the questions themselves.
To feel empowered, here are some famous females who decided to flip the script and propose to their partners instead of waiting for it to be done.
