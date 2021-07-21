Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Being a musician can come with a lot of cash if your music reaches a global audience. Every year Billboard releases their top paid musicians for the year prior in the United States and globally. This year’s top 5 highest-paid musicians on a global scale include a range of genres that might surprise you. Check out the list below:
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!