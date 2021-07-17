American Horror Story is one of Ryan Murphy’s most famous series. Having been involved in shows like Nip/Tuck, Glee, and American Crime Story, this is a high endorsement.

This year’s season of American Horror Story, styled American Horror Stories, will deviate from the norm. This time, the series will be an anthology within an anthology, with each episode tracking a different story instead of it’s usual format, which allows one story to develop over a season. Aside from being an incredibly ambitious format, this will allow Murphy to show off one of his main skills, which is introducing audiences to great new talent.

Celebrating the season premiere, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best guest stars on the show: