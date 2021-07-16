Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have quickly become one of Hollywood’s most discussed couples. The pair, which have been linked since 2019, opened up to their relationship this year. In a few short months, we’ve witnessed public declarations of love, tattoo exchanges, introductions to each other’s children and making out. Lots of it.

In the past, Kourtney Kardashian has been in a long term relationship with Scott Disick, with whom she shares three children. Travis Barker was married twice before, to Melissa Kennedy and Shanna Moekler. He has two kids with Moekler.

With rumors of a possible engagement ahead of them, here is a full timeline of their relationship: