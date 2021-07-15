From Sunday, July 11, through Sunday, July 18, shark fanatics celebrate one of the ocean’s most ferocious apex predators. Although these jaw-some creatures are being portrayed as human eaters, the reality is that people are not part of these animals’ diets.

“Your toaster is more likely to kill you than a shark,” said Culum Brown, a fish biologist at Macquarie University, according to The Guardian. “It is extremely unlikely that you will ever be, or even know, a shark attack victim.”

iStockimages

Protecting these stunning creatures should be a must for every state and country surrounded by water. The more we safely interact with them, the more we will love them and understand how they are crucial for the ecosystem.

Many celebrities are using their free time to face their fear of sharks and educate themselves about the importance of conserving the habitat of these creatures.

From Will Smith to Tiffany Haddish to Shaquille O’Neal, they all have lived firsthand the humbling experience of swimming next to sharks. To honor Discovery’s biggest week of the year, we enlisted a few of the celebrities swimming with the big fish.