Britney Spears has officially been granted her request to hire her own private attorney. It’s a major win for Spears and could be the light at the end of the tunnel for the singer. The decision came ahead of another tearful plea by Spears to remove her father from the conservatorship in open court Wednesday, July 14th. But not just removed, Spears wants to press charges for abuse. “I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him for conservatorship abuse,” Spears said via remote video. “I want to press charges for abuse on this conservatorship today… all of it.”

Before her voluntary testimony, Judge Brenda Penny granted Spears her request to hire former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, who attended the hearing in person. A #FreeBritney group held a rally at Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC on the same day of the hearing to support the singer’s big day. Take a look at the pictures below and read more of Spears’ shocking testimony in court.