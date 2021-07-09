Have you noticed how much Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez’s kids have grown up? OMG! Time flies, and every time we see Maximilian “Max” David and Emme Maribel Muñiz, they seem bigger and cooler. Born on February 22, 2008, the “coconuts” quickly won JLo and Marc’s fans’ hearts.

Now that the twins are 13 years old, we see them more often on social media and even as part of worldwide known events like the Super Bowl; however, it is inevitable not wanting to revisit their baby and toddler pictures.

Therefore, we decided to take a walk down memory lane and gather Max and Emme most iconic public sightings to date.