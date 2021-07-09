Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Some people have to worry about figuring out public transportation to get where they need to go in New York, but those people are not Beyoncé and Jay-Z. On Wednesday July 7th the couple was photographed touching down via helicopter for lunch and on Thursday Bey shared more photos on Instagram. Take a look at their fancy lunch date below.
