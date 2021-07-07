Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez are living their best lives and planned a relaxing summer vacation at a private yacht in Majorca with the whole family.
The power couple took the kids to sail over one of Spain’s Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean. The escape came after Ronaldo’s team was defeated at Euro 2020 last week.
