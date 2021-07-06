The iconic First Lady and actress, Nancy Reagan, would be celebrating her 100th birthday today. She was born in New York City on July 6, 1921 and passed away at 94 of heart failure on March 6, 2016.

Today, we look back at her most memorable moments in the spotlight, from her time as a Hollywood actress to her later years at the side of President Ronald Reagan as one of our most stylish First Ladies.

“You learn something out of everything, and you come to realize more than ever that we‘re all here for a certain space of time, and, and then it’s going to be over, and you better make this count.” - Nancy Reagan