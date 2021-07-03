Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
After years of speculation, Spider-Man: Far From Home costars Zendaya and Tom Holland finally confirmed their relationship, sharing a romantic kiss while driving through Los Angeles this week. While this wasn’t supposed to be a public declaration, paparazzi caught the two smooching at a stop light, sending fans into a frenzy after hoping they’d get together for so long.
While this is the first time we’ve witnessed actual PDA from the couple, they’ve been romantically linked for years now--let’s take a look back at a complete timeline of their relationship.
