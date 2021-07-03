A few months after Zendaya was presumed single, Tom seemed to enter the dating pool as well.

In February 2021, Tom shared some interesting comments about breakups, though he didn’t explicitly confirm that he broke up with Nadia. In an interview with Esquire, he admitted he was worried about the possibility of his followers going after an ex.

“If you were to break up with that person, people will have their own opinions as to why you broke up or whose fault it was,” he said. “And me being a famous person and having people that love me around the world, if I were to break up with a poor girl, they might think it was her fault. And I wouldn’t want that pressure to be on someone because of me.”

Seems like someone who’s just as famous as him is a better fit, eh?