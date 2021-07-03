Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Margot Robbie has a lot to celebrate, especially today because it is her 31st birthday! Plus, the iconic actress is reprising her role as “Harley Quinn” in the upcoming The Suicide Squad, which hits theaters on August 6th. Born Margot Elise Robbie on July 2, 1990, in Dalby, Queensland, Australia, the actress, and producer has shown an incredible range and has proven to be one of the most talented actors in Hollywood. In honor of Robbie’s birthday: here are 5 fun facts about the actress.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!