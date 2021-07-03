The “Wolf of Wall Street” actress used to love the tattoo gun. Robbie gave the Suicide Squad cast tattoos, like co-star Cara Delevingne and director David Ayer. But she told Jimmy Fallon in February 2020 she decided to hang up the gun after drunkenly tattooing a friend at a bachelorette party. “She walked down the aisle as one of the maids of honor in a backless dress and had this red-raw scabbing tattoo and her mum was filthy with me, she was roused with me at the wedding, she was so angry and I thought, I really shouldn’t do this anymore,” Robbie said.