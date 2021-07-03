Former Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge has been one of the most vocal celebrities when it comes to aliens. Just take their 1990 song “Aliens Exist” for example. But he’s not just a believer, he has become one of the most prominent UFO researchers in the country. He co-founded To the Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences, a company dedicated to UFO research that has helped shed light on the Pentagon’s UFO program. Plus he claims to have a first-hand encounter. In 2015 Delong said during a recent camping trip with two friends to Nevada Area 51, he awoke at 3 am to voices and was unable to move his body. “My whole body felt like it had static electricity, and I open my eyes and the [campfire] is still going, and there’s a conversation going on outside the tent,” DeLonge said. “It sounded like there were about 20 people there, talking. And instantly my mind goes, ‘OK, they’re at our campsite, they’re not here to hurt us, they’re talking about shit, but I can’t make out what they’re saying. But they’re working on something.’ Then I close my eyes and wake up, and the fire is out, and I have about three hours of lost time.” In April 2020 the Nay published three of DeLonge’s UFO videos and the conversation has been rampant since.