It’s World UFO Day! The mysterious holiday takes place every year on July 2nd and is celebrated to commemorate the 1947 Roswell incident that sparked alien conspiracy theories. What “they” tell us is a United States Army Air Forces balloon at a ranch near Roswell, New Mexico but many believed the crash was a flying saucer and the United States government was hiding the truth. But the theory didn’t come from thin air, the Roswell Army Air Field issues a press release a few days after the crash on July 8th and said they had recovered a “flying disk.” The army quickly retracted the statements and said it was a conventional weather balloon instead. The incident surfaced again in the 1970s when a retired lieutenant colonel told a UFO researched that the weather balloon story was a cover-up. Stories of “alien bodies” recovered at the scene spread like wildfire and movies, books, and eyewitness accounts are everywhere. In honor of World UFO day, here are 5 celebrities that believe in aliens.
Are you really so arrogant as to believe we are alone in this universe? [Tom Cruise]
