Kim Kardashian’s trip to Rome has everybody talking. This week she joined Kate Moss and her 18-year-old daughter Lila Grace Moss-Hack for a tour of the Vatican and photos released by the press had people wondering if she broke the strict dress code. Kim looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder white lace dress cutout at the hips, silver-framed sunglasses, and strappy heels. But according to the Sistine Chapel’s strict dress code, visitors aren’t permitted to enter in, “low cut or sleeveless clothing.” On July 1st, Kim cleared the air saying she “adhered to the dress code” and shared photos from their trip. Check out all the poses they hit at the historical Vatican City below.