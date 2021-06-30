Before most of our favorite celebrity couples of today were formed, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver made their mark as one of the most high-profile pairs for over two decades.

After 25 years of wedded bliss and four children--Katherine, Patrick, Christopher, and Christina--their marriage came crashing down in 2011, after Arnold admitted to fathering a child with their then-housekeeper.

Now, after almost 10 years of negotiations, the former couple are finally getting close to finalizing their controversial divorce and are now rumored to be close to making an agreement, as it was recently reported that Arnold filed a “declaration of disclosure.”

With this legal divorce on the horizon after so long, it’s important we get to know Shriver for the woman she is outside of her identity as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ex-wife. Here’s everything you need to know about the award-winning journalist, author, and member of the Kennedy family.