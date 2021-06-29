Vanessa Bryant and her daughters headed to Jamaica for a family trip and it looks like they are having a blast despite the hilarious video she shared of all the vacationers saying who they thought would “ruin” the trip. In the video posted Sunday Natalie Bryant joked, “Hi I’m Natalia and I think my mom‘s gonna ruin the trip because she gets really irritated really fast.” Kobe Bryant’s sister Sharia Washington joked that she would ruin the trip if she had too many Piña Coladas. On Monday Vanessa began sharing photos from the trip and the family looks like they are having fun spending time with each other in the Caribbean country. Take a look at the video below and all the fun they’ve had so far.