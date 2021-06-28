Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are soon-to-be-newlyweds and in preparation for their wedding, the famous couple just purchased their first home together. The engaged couple bought a $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion that was designed by the OM Wellness Group, according to Grosby Group.

The 7,700 square foot home sits on a 16,125 square foot lot. The home is complete with five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a gym, a sauna, a steam room, a yoga room and a juice bar. Their backyard has a stunning pool and a lot of sitting space, perfect for entertaining. Keep scrolling to see inside this stunning home.