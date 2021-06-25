Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
It’s been 12 years since the world looked down at their phone or TV screens and found out that Michael Jackson passed away at the age of 50. Born August 29, 1958, the singer, songwriter, and dancer known as the “King of Pop” is one of the best-selling artists of all times with an estimated 350 million records worldwide. The 15 time Grammy Award winner left his mark and is one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th century. From the Jackson 5, Neverland ranch, and more: take a look back at Michael’s life and career 12 years after his death.
