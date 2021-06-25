Jackson purchased an estate that would become Neverland Ranch in 1988. He moved in in 1992 and turned it into his adult childhood fantasy home equipped with a private amusement park, orangutans, and elephants. It was named after the fantasy world in J.M. Barrie’s “Peter Pan,” about a boy who never grows up. The ranch, of course, has a dark side and he went to trial for allegations of abuse on the property. Following the allegations, he married his first wife Lisa Marie Presley in 1994, they divorced in 1996 and he married Debbie Rowe that year. Rowe gave Birth to their first child Michael Joseph known as “Prince” in February 1997. MJ raised Prince with the help of multiple nannies and nurses. She gave birth to his second child Paris Jackson, in 1998 and they divorced in 1999.