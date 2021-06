Kim revealed the night before her wedding to Kris Humphries she had cold feet and her mom even tried giving her the okay to be a runaway bride. What you said to me was ‘Go, I’m going to put you in a car. No one will find you. Just leave and I’ll handle it,’“ Kim told Kris. “I thought, ‘OK, we’re filming this for a TV show.” She went through with the wedding but his large feet were the final straw. “He had a size like 17 shoes lined up around my whole room and I just freaked the f**k out, I literally got claustrophobic. We were living in a hotel. I was so nervous to break up with someone, I handled it totally the wrong way. I fully broke up with him in the worst way.” Kim said she tried calling him for months to apologize but he refused to answer.