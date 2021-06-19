Puerto Rican singer Marc Anthony is the father of six children. He has always shown the world that he is a very committed father. Although his relationships with his children‘s mothers did not prosper, he has a cordial relationship with his ex-partners.

His eldest daughter, Arianna, is the fruit of a relationship he had with ex-cop Debbie Rosado. Before having Arianna, Debbie was already the mother of Alex, a boy Marc considers as his own.

The salsa singer has two sons with Dayanara Torres: Cristian and Ryan. And from his second marriage to Jennifer Lopez, Marc is the father of twins Emme and Max.