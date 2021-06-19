Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Besides being actors or singers, these celebrities are performing the most important role of their lives: being fathers. In celebration of Father’s Day, we present a list of celebrities that are or were once proud single dads.From Julian Gil, Alex Rodriguez, Marc Anthony, Nicky Jam, and more, here are famous single fathers.
