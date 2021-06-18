Gwen Stefani celebrated two special men’s birthday this week. On Thursday she shouted our her older brother and former bandmate Eric Stefani for his 54th birthday. And today June 18th she threw her soon-to-be husband Blake Shelton an epic surprise birthday party. The singer shared videos for the party on social media and showed the moment the surprised country singer saw all his closest friends and family. It seems like Stefani was able to get away with it by pretending they were heading to a graduation party.

In the first video her youngest son Apollo, 7 runs on the patio holding graduation balloons before the couple enters. Shelton couldn’t miss the giant silver balloons that spelled out his name and looked adorably shy and a little confused about the whole thing before walking out with a huge smile on his face. The bride to be also shared pictures of Shelton as a little boy and some pics from the party in her stories. Check out the big surprise and scroll down to see pictures of baby Shelton and find out more about their upcoming wedding.