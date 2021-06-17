Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ little girl is all grown up. On Wednesday, June 16 the mom of 3 took to Instagram to share adorable photos of their now 20-year-old daughter. The birthday girl approved of a black and white photo for her mom‘s feed but Kelly couldn’t resist sharing some throwbacks in her stories. Mark hasn’t posted anything for Lola yet, but it could be because he never took any approved photos. Take a look at the photos the happy mom shared in celebration of Lola’s birthday.