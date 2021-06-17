The new parents were faced with stress and emotion leading up to her cleft palate surgery. Gianluca reflected on the ordeal along with this photo and wrote, “Earlier this week, we had our daughter’s cleft palate surgery. It has been a very challenging and emotional week for us, and you can already imagine for her... having your little baby go through something so serious as a surgery, really shakes your whole world as a parent. Our angel really doesn’t cease to amaze us! She was so brave, calm, and sweet through it all, it makes me so proud to be her father! With tears in my eyes, I tell you that my heart goes out to all the parents that go through health experiences with their babies! Hope you guys are always protected. We are now home. We are so grateful and blessed!”