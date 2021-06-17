Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Gianluca Vacchi and Sharon Fonseca have the cutest baby named Blu Jerusalema. The adorable family loves to share photos looking perfect but has already gone through the stress of watching their baby get surgery to remove her cleft palate. Thankfully Blu had a successful surgery and looks happy as can be. The Italian millionaire loves his baby girl and looks at her with lights in his eyes. Check out the top 10 cutest moments with his daughter Blu.
