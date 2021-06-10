Vanessa Bryant has been having fun with her girls since Natalia Bryant graduated high school. The family seems to be on an amusement park tour since the 18-year-old graduated, first stopping at Disneyland with the singer Ciara, then heading to Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park a few days later. Along sharing photos of the fun, Vanessa announced on Instagram that “‘Legacy and the Double,’ the seventh novel from Kobe’s magical world Granity” is coming out this summer. She wrote in the caption the tennis tale sequel to “Legacy and the Queen,” “reflects the philosophies Kobe Bryant cared about so much – carrying on a legacy and dream in the face of life’s most difficult moments and sharing wisdom with those who come after you.” The book comes out on “Mamba Day” August 24th. Until then, take a look at there fun trip to Knott’s Berry Farm below.