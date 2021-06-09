The beautiful and respected Natalie Portman is celebrating her 40th birthday today June 9th. Portman is one of the most talented actresses in the industry and her career began in 1994 when she was 12. The actress played “Mathilda,” the young protégée of a hitman in the action-drama film Léon: The Professional. She then gained international recognition starring as “Padmé Amidala” in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999). Motivated in more ways than one, she attended school at Harvard University for a bachelor‘s degree in psychology while filming the prequel trilogy. The actress hasn‘t stopped working since and has picked up an Academy Award and two Golden Globe awards along the way. Portman has been crushing the red carpet since 1994 with amazing style. In honor of Portman’s 40th birthday, take a look at her best red carpet looks over the years: