Teyana Taylor has been named this year’s ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’ by Maxim and the singer shared her excitement on Instagram. “Somebody pinch me!!!! Maxim Hot 100 to be named the ‘Sexiest Woman alive’ by literally living in the skin I’m in.” The cover star wrote along with pictures from the shoot. Believe it or not, it marks the first time in history that a Black Woman has topped the list. Taylor continued to reflect in the caption, “WOW...Stepping back in front of the lens has been a journey of self-reflection and self-confidence. Living up to the name and title of this shoot wholeheartedly made me nervous. As an entrepreneur, wife, a busy mother of two & working behind the lens in my director bag I tend to hide behind my sweats & vintage tees, My ‘Spike Tey’ glasses, and whatever hair style I’ve mustered up that day.”

Teyana later quoted Audrey Hepburn and wrote, “‘The beauty of a woman is not in a facial mode but the true beauty in a woman is reflected in her soul. It is the caring that she lovingly gives the passion that she shows. The beauty of a woman grows with the passing years,’” adding, “Embrace and love yourselves for who & what you are because only the purest heart shines through.” Maxim has released the Maxim Hot 100 every year since 2000- besides 2020, (probably due to the pandemic). Check out Taylor’s post below and scroll down to see the last 5 winners: