Halle Berry blessed her 6.9 million Instagram followers with an amazing bikini picture this week. The actress began her career as a model and even came the first runner up in the Miss USA pageant and sixth in the Miss World 1986. With all that experience, beauty, and confidence, it’s no surprise she can hit any pose she wants in a bikini. In honor of the fierce entertainer turning 55 this year: Here are 10 of the best Bikini pics Berry has shared on her Instagram.