Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Each year on June 8, we celebrate National Best Friends Day, a day to honor and thank the human treasures we have in our lives for their friendship and unconditional love.
We all agree that behind every heartbreak, a friend is convincing you that life must go on. Behind every suspicion of cheating, a friend is getting all the facts. Behind every drunk night, a friend is holding your hair in the toilet or getting you home safely. Behind every milestone, a friend is there celebrating with you.
The following list of celebrities BFFs has proof that they have a genuine friendship, despite their busy schedules. And if they can be there for each other, we all can, no matter what.
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!