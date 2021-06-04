Tennis champion Naomi Osaka lives in this multi million dollar home in Beverly Hills, California. She bought the home in an off market deal with singer, Nick Jonas for $6.91 milion dollars, but considering the rising real estate prices since then, it‘s probably worth much more now.

Osaka lives with her boyfriend of two years, rapper Cordae Amari Dunston. The house sits on a half acree lot on top of a mountain, and has 4,100 square feet of living space and contains 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. There’s a gourmet kitchen with state of the art appliances, a wine refrigerator and a built in espresso machine. On the property there’s also a guest house and a large and beautiful infinity pool. Osaka and her boyfriend enjoy magnificent views of Los Angeles from the large wooden deck.