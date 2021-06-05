Angelina Jolie is one of the most talented women in the film industry. On Friday, June 4th the mother of 6 turned 46 years old and although most of the news surrounding the actress lately revolves around her never-ending divorce with Brad Pitt, Jolie has made a positive impact in the world and is an amazing mom. The artist and humanitarian is an inspiration and her work will always be remembered. In honor of the Oscar award winner‘s birthday, here are 8 facts you might not know, per GrosbyGroup.