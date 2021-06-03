It’s no secret that Cristiano Ronaldo collects cars like trophies. The Portugal and Juventus soccer player reportedly has 19 cars and most recently added a limited edition Bugatti Centodieci to his incredible collection. There were only 10 of its kind created and cost £8.5million, which is around $13,6000,000. The car likely won’t be ready until 2022 but thankfully he has other Bugatti’s he can drive. Check out the recent paparazzi pic of Ronaldo with his prized Bugatti Chiron in Lisbon, Portgual and scroll down to see him with 6 of his favorite cars.

GrosbyGroup Cristiano Ronaldo