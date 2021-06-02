When Kylie Jenner unfollowed Rosalía on Instagram in January of this year people started to wonder what was up with the former besties. The stars became Hollywood’s “it” friendship back in 2019 and were first spotted hanging out sipping mimosas in coordinated outfits. Their friendship got so strong that they declared themselves “wifeys” and Jenner was supporting Rosalía at her shows. Jenner even shared parts of Rosalía’s set on her Instagram story with the captions ‘my baby,’ ‘my wife’ and ‘she’s taken.’

The wifey’s were going strong, sharing photos in matching outfits together and apart. It seemed like nothing could stop their coordination, except maybe COVID. The pandemic drifted some friends apart which could be the reason Jenner went on an unfollowing spree that included Rosalia, Sofia Richie, and more, per E!. Thankfully Jenner re-followed Rosalía shortly after and all appears well between the stars. They were even photographed after Jenner hit the unfollow button having dinner in West Hollywood on April 30th... in matching black trench coats. Take a look at just how much Hollywoods fashionable friends influence each other’s style, and decide for yourself, who wore it best?