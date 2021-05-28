Cyrus told Elle UK, the London flat she was staying in during her 2009 European tour was haunted. “It was seriously so terrifying. It used to be an old bakery and they turned it into an apartment building, and I was having really crazy dreams and really scary things.” Cyrus admitted it sounded crazy but said one night her little sister Noah was standing in the shower when “all of a sudden I hear her scream. I run in there and the water had somehow flipped to hot.” Nobody had turned it and ”it was burning her. She was really red.” Before that happened Miley said, “I thought I had seen a little boy sitting on the sink watching me take a shower so I felt really freaked out. I was sitting there the next night and maybe I’m crazy, but I could have sworn I could see this little boy sitting there on the sink, kicking his feet.” “My mom was getting mad that we were looking into it because she thought it was going to scare Noah, so then my aunt–who we hadn’t been told about this–comes in and she starts freaking out. She’s like, ‘I had no idea what happened but I left the apartment and I came back and all the doors and windows were open. I locked the apartment. So she told her and I’m like, ’Mom, see–I’m not making this up.’ Three or four more things happened after that. I will never stay there ever again.” Cyrus said they started looking into it and found out about the people who lived in the bakery. “I guess the wife died or something, she had gotten sick. So it was just the son and the dad that lived there in the bakery, and then the dad died and the son took over the bakery, and I thought I was seeing the son. I’m not even kidding.”