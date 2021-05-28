When asked if Grande saw has ever seen an alien the singer replied, “Not an alien, but I’ve had a ghost/demon experience.” She told Complex in 2013, “We were in Kansas City a few weeks ago and went to this haunted castle and were so excited. The next night we wanted to go to Stull Cemetery, which is known as one of the seven gates to hell on Earth. The Pope won’t fly over it.” “I felt this sick, overwhelming feeling of negativity over the whole car and we smelled sulfur, which is the sign of a demon, and there was a fly in the car randomly, which is another sign of a demon.” She continued, “I was like, ‘This is scary, let’s leave.’ I rolled down the window before we left and said, ‘We apologize. We didn’t mean to disrupt your peace.’ Then I took a picture and there are three super distinct faces in the picture—they’re faces of textbook demons.” The next day she said she tried to send the picture to her manager but it said, “This file can’t be sent, it’s 666 megabytes.’ I’m not kidding. I used to have a folder called ‘Demons’ that had pictures with all the screencaps in it, but then weird things started happening to me so I deleted it.” As for the “weird things,” Grande said one night after getting off the phone she heard this “really loud rumble right by my head.” “When I opened my eyes it stopped immediately, but when I closed my eyes it started again with whispers. Every time I closed my eyes I started seeing these really disturbing images with, like, red shapes. Then I opened my eyes and got back on the phone and was like, ‘I’m really scared and I don’t want to go to bed tonight.” After moving to the other side of the bed she said there was a cloud of “massive black matter” right next to her. She fell asleep on the phone and she woke up it was gone.