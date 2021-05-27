After a 10-year relationship, Adamari López and Toni Costa have separated. For some fans, this is difficult to believe, as they seemed like a very happy couple. But it was Adamari herself who has made the decision to take a step back - all for the well-being of her six years old Alaïa.

Adamari and Toni‘s love story began on the dance floor of ‘Mira Quien Baila’ (Univision), and since then they have become inseparable. In 2015, the couple received the greatest blessing of their lives: they became Alaïa’s parents. Their relationship grew stronger and they even got engaged, but apparently their lives began to take different directions. It is just now that the TV host decided to share with her audience in ‘hoy Día’ the news. We have for you the love story of Adamari López and Toni Costa.