There are thousands of people still eating Oreo’s and peanut butter because they saw Lohan eat them in the 1998 film “The Parent Trap.” The film is a testament to Lohan’s acting abilities as she played both twins in the film. It was her first movie audition and first major role for Lohan, who had just turned 12 when the movie was released, per USA Today. With 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film is about long-lost twins Annie James and Hallie Parker who realize they are sisters at summer camp and come up with a plan to switch places so they can meet their parents, and eventually try to get them back together.