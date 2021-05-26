David Duchovny, 60, is ready to take his investigation to a new place. The “X-Files” star has listed his upscale apartment in Manhattan’s coveted Central Park West for $7.5 million, per Realtor. Duchovny purchased the apartment for $6.03 million in 2012 and is hoping to make an extra $1.5 million on the sale. The actor and singer made his claim to fame as FBI agent Fox Mulder on “The X-Files” that started back in 1993. Now the best-selling author and star of “Californication” may have his eyes on the West Coast. As noted by Realtor, he recently signed a deal with Showtime to turn his novel, “Truly Like Lightning,” into a series. It’ll be a place he knows well as the New York native and his wife at the time, Téa Leoni, lived in Malibu until they sold the property for $11.5 million to Mel Gibson in 2008.

The “impeccably maintained home” is a 3 bedroom 3 bathroom corner unit in Central Park West‘s The Ardsley. Whoever wants the home next will have to get past The Ardsley’s board, and it’s not easy. They famously rejected Mariah Carey back in 1999 when she tried to buy Barbra Streisand’s penthouse, per Curbed, NY. Built-in 1930, the landmark building is a full-service, white-glove, residential tower that comes with a live-in superintendent, a 24-hour doorman, and concierge, per Realtor. Residents have access to a state-of-the-art fitness center, children’s playroom, library, storage room, bike room, and laundry room. Check out the stunning apartment below: