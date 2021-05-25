SPOILER ALERT! In the penultimate episode of ‘Luis Miguel - The Series’ Entrégate, ‘Micky’ (Diego Boneta) is struck by the charms﻿ ‘Jessy’, a young journalist who in real life is Daisy Fuentes (personified by Mariela Garriga). Some may not remember it, but in the nineties, Luis Miguel had a notorious affair with the Cuban-American presenter, between 1995 and 1998.

Fuentes joined MTV in 1993, becoming the first Latina VJ in the United States. The couple met in an interview she conducted with ‘El Sol’ on the occasion of the promotion of her album ‘Segundo Romance’.