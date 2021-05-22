Sofia Vergara rose to prominence while co-hosting for Univision in the late 1990’s before successfully breaking into the English market. The stunning actress was discovered by a photographer on the beach in Colombia and quickly found modeling and television work, making her first appearance in a Pepsi commercial that aired in Latin America at the age of 17. Now, Vergara is a household name and has been the highest-paid actress in American television from 2013 to 2020. But she’s never forgotten about her early days and shares a stunning #TBT every Thursday on Instagram. Take a look at 10 of the best throwbacks Vergara has blessed the world with.