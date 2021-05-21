The house that Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love once lived in could be yours for less than a million dollars. The only thing is, it’s pretty much a representation of their tumultuous relationship. The Los Angeles 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home is 2,500-square-foot but is described in the listing as having “fallen into disrepair.” The home is listed at $998,000 and is “a major fixer,” that “will not qualify for traditional financing,” per Realtor.

The property is pretty legendary but will likely need structural repairs and system replacements like wiring, plumbing, a new roof, and even foundation work, per Realtor. Cara Ameer, a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker explained, “The word fixer-upper usually doesn’t mean cosmetic updates, so this property isn’t for the faint of heart.” Regardless of the work that needs to be done, the price is fairly reasonable. As noted by Realtor, its prime location in Hollywood Heights is coveted in the hills near the Hollywood Bowl. The late Nirvana frontman and Love were one of the most iconic celebrity couples in the late 90s and their relationship was controversial from the time it started up until and even after Cobain’s suicide. Take a look at the house and a look into rock and roll history.