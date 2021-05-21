Not always the most recognizable names in Hollywood were multi-millionaire and billionaires. Some of these stars grew up without the luxury and privilege they’ve become accustomed to. A-listers who come from humble beginnings tend to credit living with little-to-no money from a young age as the biggest drive to succeed in their chosen industries.

The investment experts at money.co.uk shared with HOLA! USA their Celebrity Investments Index, an analysis about the business activities of 30 celebrities to determine which high profile stars are the most prolific investors and across which areas of business they operate.

On this occasion, we will present you with eight of these high-profile stars and how they turned their life around with notably impressive “rags to riches” tales.