Today is Cher’s 75th birthday and she definitely still has it.

This legendary icon has been around since the 1960’s and since the very beginning, she not only has been an amazing performer but she has also graced us with her creative, bold and one could say, one-of-a-kind style. Her risky fashion choices and her unique on-stage outfits are just spectacular!

In this gallery you will find 25 of the most dazzling outfits or costumes that she was worn over the years. Make sure you scroll all the way down to see her in 1978 wearing outfits designed by Bob Mackie (those are our absolute favorite ones!)