Katy Perry has just listed her Beverly Hills mansion for $7.45 million, according to Grosby Group. The 4,410 square foot bright and airy home has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Complete with two wings, there’s a master bedroom with two walk-in closets, a sitting area, a veranda and a bathroom with soaking tub in one of the wings. The other wing has two bedroom suites along with the office and gym. Perry turned the fourth bedroom into a recording studio.

The stunning home also has a living room with a fireplace and French doors all over that lead to the spacious backyard that houses an oval shaped swimming pool. Check out photos below of the ‘Firework’ singer’s home.