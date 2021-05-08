Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
The Kardashians certainly have style but some outfits have left fans wondering…. Wait what? From the bikinis in the snow, working out in a monokini and wig, and head-to-toe outfits, from Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and mama Kris Jenner: Here are 10 times the Kardashians outfit’s made no sense.
Related:
Kanye West is still wearing his wedding ring amidst divorce from Kim Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian is back to business after Tristan Thompson cheating scandal
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!